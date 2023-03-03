Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company"), a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada lithium claims, intellectual property, & pending patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following update.

Enertopia's West Tonopah Lithium project yields promising results for potential open pit mining scenario. With three prototypes and four pending patents, Enertopia is poised to make an impact in the lithium and clean tech markets. Sales for the battery management system are expected in Q2. Listen to CEO & President, Robert McAllister talk about it.

https://www.b-tv.com/post/cse-enrt-ceo-clips-enertopia-corporation-powering-the-future-with-lithium-60sec

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Randy Henkle, P. Geol. a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States and Canada under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

