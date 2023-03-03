Anzeige
Freitag, 03.03.2023
ACCESSWIRE
More Than 60% of People Think They Are Not Qualified for Stem Careers

By Clare McDonald

Originally published by Computer Weekly

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Most people feel they lack the necessary qualifications to pursue science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) careers, according to research by IBM.

The worldwide study found 61% of the 14,000 people asked said they don't have the appropriate academic degree for a STEM job, and 60% believe gaining the digital skills for a STEM job would cost a lot.

Continue reading here.

IBM, Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of Computer Weekly

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741874/More-Than-60-of-People-Think-They-Are-Not-Qualified-for-Stem-Careers

