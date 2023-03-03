Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Zwipe AS (135/23)

With effect from March 06, 2023, the subscription rights in Zwipe AS will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 14, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ZWIPE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019891334 Order book ID: 286051 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.