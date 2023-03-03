Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PEVD ISIN: NO0010721277 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZW 
Frankfurt
03.03.23
08:19 Uhr
0,488 Euro
+0,010
+2,09 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZWIPE AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZWIPE AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.03.2023 | 15:34
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Zwipe AS (135/23)

With effect from March 06, 2023, the subscription rights in Zwipe AS will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 14, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ZWIPE TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019891334              
Order book ID:  286051                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.