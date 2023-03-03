Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Goldman Sachs International listed on STO Structured Products (94/23)

As of March 6, 2023, the following instrument issued by Goldman Sachs International listed on STO Structured Products will change market segment, short name and trading code. ISIN SE0017484090 ------------------------------------------------------- Current Market Segment STO Structured Products ------------------------------------------------------- Current Short name GSI GTM 4462 ------------------------------------------------------- Current Trading Code GSI_GTM_4462 ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- New Market Segment STO FN Structured Lev. Products ------------------------------------------------------- New Short Name GSIL GTM 4462 ------------------------------------------------------- New Trading Code GSIL_GTM_4462 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1123707