Freitag, 03.03.2023
WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
03.03.23
15:36 Uhr
329,55 Euro
+0,15
+0,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
GlobeNewswire
03.03.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Goldman Sachs International listed on STO Structured Products (94/23)

As of March 6, 2023, the following instrument issued by Goldman Sachs
International listed on STO Structured Products will change market segment,
short name and trading code. 

ISIN          SE0017484090          
-------------------------------------------------------
Current Market Segment STO Structured Products    
-------------------------------------------------------
Current Short name   GSI GTM 4462          
-------------------------------------------------------
Current Trading Code  GSI_GTM_4462          
-------------------------------------------------------
                            
-------------------------------------------------------
New Market Segment   STO FN Structured Lev. Products
-------------------------------------------------------
New Short Name     GSIL GTM 4462         
-------------------------------------------------------
New Trading Code    GSIL_GTM_4462         
-------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1123707
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
