Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.03.2023 | 16:26
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veterans For America First: David Brody Acts as Master of Ceremonies for the Legacy PAC Kick Off Event in Washington, DC.

Legacy PAC founding partners Angie Wong, Jared Craig, Donna Fitzgerald and Stan Fitzgerald host high-profile kick off event in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / David Brody, with CBN, was MC for the Legacy PAC kickoff event last evening at the prestigious University Club in DC. Brody referred to the event as "Star-Studded" on his social media. The Political Action Committee founders, President Angie Wong with Partners Jared Craig, Donna and Stan Fitzgerald, packed the venue with guests from across the country and media from numerous outlets. Legacy PAC is partnered with Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump.

Legacy PAC founding partners

Legacy PAC founding partners
Donna Fitzgerald, Stan Fitzgerald, Jared Craig, and Angie Wong

Congressmen Byron Donalds and Mark Alford headlined the event. Kimberly Klacik, Kristina Karamo , Sebastian Gorka and Chris Kohls were featured speakers. Former ICE Director and Veterans For Trump rep Tom Homan closed the event for the PAC whose founders are also with the Veterans for Trump organization (VFAF.ORG). Trump fundraiser Martha Boneta Fain introduced Homan to the crowd. Jenna Ellis, former Trump legal team, was in attendance. CPAC performer Hadas Levy sang at the event. Michael Hopkins, President Trump's photographer, covered the event for the PAC.

Candidates and Legislatures from across the country were in attendance, including Senator Ed "Ed The Trucker" Durr - NJ, Chris Brown - MS State Legislature, and Congressional candidate Sandy Smith from NC, who was Trump endorsed last cycle.

"We are so grateful that people from all over the country flew in to attend our event," said Angie Wong, PAC President.

"We are honored to announce Dr. Kelli Ward will be joining our Legacy PAC family; she was traveling or would have attended the kick off event," said Stan Fitzgerald, PAC founding partner.

"We had over ten Front Row Joe's attend; it was like a mini-Trump rally," said Jared Craig, PAC founding partner.

Legacy PAC's website, https://www.legacy-pac.org, states: "Legacy PAC is here to hold the line and continue President Trump's legacy with the next generation of Conservative leaders"

Contact Information

Stan Fitzgerald
Chief Political Advisor for VFAF
forgetthegouge@aol.com

SOURCE: Veterans for America First

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741881/David-Brody-Acts-as-Master-of-Ceremonies-for-the-Legacy-PAC-Kick-Off-Event-in-Washington-DC

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.