Acre: Asset Managers 'Have a Very Long Way to Go' on Gender

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / In this interview with Responsible Investor, Ian-Povey Hall, Acre's Global Head of Sustainable Finance and Impact Investing, discusses the rising prevalence of women being hired into senior leadership roles in sustainability across all companies. While this trend is encouraging, Ian expresses concern that it is not as apparent in other areas of business. He emphasizes the need for more diverse talent in these positions, highlighting the importance of creating a pipeline for diverse talent.



"Over the last two years, there's been a shift from policy and advocacy to implementation and execution," he says. "But there's still a very long way to go. Asset managers need to bring people in at a junior level from more diverse backgrounds so that they can be allowed to progress into investment roles. The growth of sustainable and impact investing products is a great opportunity to do that."



To read the full article, please click here.



Written by Fiona McNally for Responsible Investor, published on 20.01.23, original source: Asset managers 'have a very long way to go' on gender



Ian manages Acre's London team and leads commercial development globally for Acre's sustainable finance and impact investing practice. His particular focus is on executive search projects, investment team lifts and advisory work to facilitate strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities. Prior to joining Acre, Ian spent seven years delivering on mandates for a selection of the world's leading banks and investment management groups. He also founded the London Impact Investing Network & Climate Finance ExPress Program.

