03.03.2023 | 18:01
Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM 03-March-2023 / 16:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

03 March 2023

Gledhow Investments plc

("Gledhow" or the "Company")

AQSE: GDH RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Gledhow Investments plc announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Guy Miller 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  227489 
EQS News ID:  1574717 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574717&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2023 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
