INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Drives Industry Forward Uniting the $301.77 Billion Market

More than 500 exhibitors showcased the latest trends and technologies

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT), the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals, brought more than 500 exhibitors showcasing new and innovative products and services and over 12,000 participants, February 20-23, to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWETT continues to provide attendees with a 360-degree experience, fueling cross-industry collaboration.

As water and wastewater treatment plays an essential part in the processing of discharging purified water back into the environment, WWETT provides a meeting place for further discovery of niche solutions designed for all problems and challenges the industry faces.

Marc Acampora, Market Leader, WWETT Show said, "WWETT is the perfect place for wastewater and environmental service professionals to understand industry trends and learn about new innovations. The energy at this year's event was contagious and cements the importance of this event for the industry. We look forward to bringing the wastewater and environmental service community together again next year."

The WWETT accredited conference program delivered an unparalleled education experience including nearly 100sessions across 21 tracks targeted to municipalities, plumbers, portable sanitation professionals, septic contractors, sewer contractors and wastewater professionals. Many sessions counted toward fulfilling required continuing educational units (CEUs) and professional development hours (PDHs).

WWETT invited the first ever keynote speaker, Navy SEAL Chad Williams to the stage on the first day of the conference to discuss effective leadership, resilience, teamwork, overcoming adversity and motivation.

The WWETT Expo Hall featured products and services from the following categories:Septic Pumping;Portable Sanitation; Sewer; Waterblasting; Safety Equipment; Pumper Trucks; Dewatering; and Software. Exhibitors from around the globe participated, including Federal Signal, HammerHead Trenchless, Satellite Industries, Vac-Con, Inc and CUES, Inc.

One of the highlights of the WWETT Show, exhibitors demonstrated new products to large audiences of attendees. Ridgid and HammerHead Trenchless were among the exhibitors with new product demonstrations. As attendees attend the expo to discover new tools and learn how to use them daily, product demonstrations are an important part of the event.

During a special Happy Hour General Session Operators Without Borders (OWB) discussed the?current situation of water and wastewater utilities in Ukraine. Operators Without Borders provides certified, volunteer water and wastewater operators who can support utilities in developing countries following emergency and disaster situations to ensure that safe drinking water and wastewater management services are resumed. WWETT show management presented OWB with a check for more than $8,000 to help in their efforts.

Conference program highlights included:

Seven national associations leading education on the first day of the conference

Two Technical Tours at Deep Rock Tunnel Pump Station and Belmont Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant

Women in the Industry networking event

New to the Industry networking event

New Diversity Track

Four-hour Confined Space Entry Training

Two workshops on Management/Leadership

Eight-hour certification classes led by National Association of Wastewater Technicians

WWETT 2024 will take place January 24-27, 2024 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stay up to date with updates on the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show at www.wwettshow.com for more information on the 2024 expo.

The 2024 Call for Presentations is now live. The deadline for submission is Thursday, April 27, 2023.

