Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated filed a Preliminary Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A. The full text of this report is available on the company's website at: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/sec-filings-details/default.aspx?FilingId=16464766

