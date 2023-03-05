Week 9 was again a good week for the Austrian Stock Market, ATX TR gained 2,43 percent. News came from Wienerberger, RHI Magnesita, OMV, Erste Group, Porr, Vienna Airport, ams Osram, Semperit, Uniqa, Valneva and UBM. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,43% to 7.473,23 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 13,28%. Up to now there were 29 days with a positive and 16 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,21% away, from the low 13,28%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,47%, the weakest is Friday with 0,16%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 10,79% in front of Addiko Bank 8,53% and Erste Group 6,48%. And the following stocks performed worst: S Immo -3,03% in front of DO&CO -2,75% and Marinomed Biotech -2,61% ....

