Wienerberger: The Wienerberger Group, a supplier of sustainable building materials and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce two recent acquisitions in Northern Europe: Komproment ApS and Strøjer Group. Both businesses provide sustainable façade solutions and will add approx. €50 million in revenue and 131 new colleagues at two locations to Wienerberger's business. Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG explained, "The two acquisitions mark the next step in Wienerberger's bolt-on acquisition strategy, reinforcing our position as a supplier of complete façade solutions in Northern Europe. Komproment ApS and Strøjer Group are both excellent companies with sustainable product portfolios for the new build and renovation markets ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...