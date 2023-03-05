Erste Group: Erste Group Bank reported a 16.3% rise in its operating result to 4 billion euros in its preliminary results for 2022. Net interest income (NII) increased by 19.6% to 5.95 billion euros on the back of strong loan volume growth and rate hikes across all of Erste Group's core markets. Net fee and commission income rose 6.5% to 2.45 billion euros, supported by significant growth in payment services and asset management. The cost-income ratio improved to 53.4%, as the rise in operating income outpaced that in operating expenses. The banking group's bottom line in 2022 came in at 2.16 billion euros (2021: 1.92 billion euros). Erste Group also confirmed its financial outlook for 2023, which includes continued loan growth around 5% and a rise in NII of ca. 10%. The ...

