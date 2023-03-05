Vienna Airport: Flughafen Wien AG (Vienna Airport) demonstrates its strength following the coronavirus-related downturn: Revenue of the Group (Airports Vienna, Malta, Kosice) went up to € 692.7 million (2021: € 407.0 million), EBITDA almost doubles to € 295.9 million (2021: € 154.4 million), net profit was € 128.1 million (2021: € 6.6 million). Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG, says: "These good business results will serve as the basis for a clear growth path based on higher investments which should equal about € 135 million, alongside the dynamic growth of the AirportCity. Dividends for 2022 will amount to 60% of the net profit after non-controlling interests. Not only shareholders but all employees will ...

