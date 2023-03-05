Uniqa: The international ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) upgraded the outlook for Uniqa Insurance Group AG, Uniqa Österreich Versicherungen AG and UniqaRe AG from "negative" to "stable". S&P also reconfirmed the "A" rating for Uniqa Österreich Versicherungen AG and UNIQA Re AG, and the "A-" rating for UNIQA Insurance Group AG. S&P emphasises that despite difficult market conditions and impairments on Russian and Ukrainian bonds in 2022, Uniqa has achieved a strong technical result and operating profit. As a key contributing factor the ratings agency highlights Uniqa's diverse business portfolio of property and casualty insurance, life insurance and health insurance in the domestic market ...

