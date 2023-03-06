

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 144.15 against the euro and a 4-day high of 144.76 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing values of 144.36 and 145.03, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen advanced to 163.17 from an early 4-day low of 163.68.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to 5-day highs of 91.52 and 84.27 from last week's closing quotes of 91.87 and 84.48, respectively.



The yen rose to 99.67 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 99.85.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 141.00 against the euro, 140.00 against the franc, 159.00 against the pound, 88.00 against the aussie, 82.00 against the kiwi and 95.00 against the loonie.



