Montag, 06.03.2023
06.03.2023 | 05:30
Wemade Co., Ltd: Wemade announced a strategic investment in HwikGo, a smart mobility service platform firm

  • MaaS(Mobility as a Service) platform firm operating smart mobility service
  • Both parties to cooperate for a new service that expands mobility to M2E and L2E

SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade announced on HwikGo. The two companies will join forces to expand the WEMIX platform ecosystem through close cooperation.

Wemade announces strategic investment in HwikGo

HwikGo, a MaaS platform firm, has built a unique integral platform which offers transfer connection between public transport and shared smart mobility with a traffic card.

Both parties aim to combine smart mobility and blockchain technology to launch a new service that can expand mobility into M2E(Move to Earn) and L2E(Live 2 Earn).

Wemade continues to offer advanced blockchain services via the mainnet WEMIX3.0, global open blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, DAO and NFT platform NILE and others.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015892/Wemade_announces_strategic_investment_HwikGo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867226/wemix_logo_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wemade-announced-a-strategic-investment-in-hwikgo-a-smart-mobility-service-platform-firm-301762570.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
