New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - ETC CPA, a leading financial planning firm, announced the launch of a new program designed to help clients achieve both financial and spiritual success. The program combines ETC CPA's expertise in financial planning and their commitment to spiritual growth.

The founder and CEO of ETC CPA, Elbert T. Chester, has always believed that true success comes from a combination of financial prosperity and spiritual fulfillment. "I have seen countless clients who have achieved financial success, but they still feel empty inside. Our new program helps clients achieve financial and spiritual success, so they can live a fulfilling life," said Chester.

The program is a unique approach that blends ETC CPA's financial expertise with spiritual counseling. The goal is to help clients achieve financial success while staying true to their values and purpose in life.

"Our program is about empowering our clients to take control of their financial future while also providing guidance on how to live a meaningful life. It's not just about making money, it's about creating a plan that aligns with your values and purpose," said Chester.

The program includes a range of services such as financial planning, tax management, investment planning, retirement planning, and more to create a customized plan that meets their unique needs and goals.

The ETC approach, which stands for Educate Train Coach, is focused on bringing financial support to those that are financially illiterate. This, combined with the Forensic Financial Blueprint, sets us apart. Clients will receive personalized financial planning services along with guidance on how to achieve spiritual growth

"We are excited to offer this new program to our clients. Being one of the few financial experts who are both Certified Fraud Examiner and Certified Forensic Accountant, with tax expertise integration, we are able to service from a one stop shop perspective, and have been granted MDRT - Court of the table and serve in 21+ states," said Chester.

For more information on the program or to schedule a consultation with ETC CPA, visit https://etc-cpa.com.

