The Annual Report presents fully audited results for the year ending 31 December 2022. It provides comprehensive and detailed information on the firm, its strategy, business, governance and compensation, financial performance and risk, treasury and capital management, as well as on the regulatory and operating environment in 2022. UBS's net profit attributable to shareholders for 2022 was USD 7,630 million and diluted earnings per share were USD 2.25, unchanged from the unaudited net profit published on 31 January 2023.

The Sustainability Report details how UBS meets clients' sustainable finance and investing needs and supports them in the transition to a low-carbon economy. It also provides details on the firm's sustainability strategy, environmental activities and efforts to address societal challenges within the organization and beyond. For 2022, invested assets in sustainable investments grew to USD 268 billon, up from USD 251 billion at the end of 2021. UBS's reporting on sustainability has been reviewed on a limited assurance basis by Ernst Young Ltd against Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

The reports are filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (Form 20-F for the Annual Report and Form 6-K for the Sustainability Report). Both can be accessed as full HTML versions to allow for interactive, device independent and user-friendly reading. Along with associated disclosures, they are available at ubs.com/annualreporting.

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

