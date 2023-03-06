Senior Care Authority was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review, earning high scores in leadership, core values, and a supportive franchisee community for the 7th straight year and obtained the highest ranking in its category.

Senior Care Authority Named a 2023 Top Franchise By Franchise Business Review

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review," said Frank Samson, founder of Senior Care Authority, "As an organization, we strive to maintain a consistently positive relationship with our franchisees. Being recognized because of our franchise owners' high level of satisfaction is a validation of the support and company values that are so important to us."

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

A Senior Placement Franchise, Senior Care Authority has earned numerous awards, many of which are rooted in high franchisee satisfaction and strong brand culture. FBR research reveals:

94% of franchisees say they enjoy operating their business and being part of the Senior Care Authority brand.

97% of franchisees "strongly agree" or "agree" that senior management promotes a strong team culture.

A Senior Care Authority franchise owner observed, "I have never worked with a more cohesive and supportive group of people. I have yet to approach a fellow franchisee who is not willing to talk and share ideas. Everyone is fantastic to work with at - all levels of the company."

In a recent article posted by FBR, Senior Care Authority is recognized for helping older adults and their families live better lives not only through its high standard of care but also through its unique empowerment programs. To read the article Senior Care Authority Franchise Offers a Multitude of Benefits to Help Owners, Clients, and their Families, go to Franchise Business Review.

ABOUT SENIOR CARE AUTHORITY

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and currently serves 75 locations in 28 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority not only deals with senior placement, but it is also the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program.

ABOUT FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year.

