UBS Group will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in person in Basel

All members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election

The Board of Directors of UBS Group AG proposes an ordinary dividend of USD 0.55 (gross) in cash per share for the 2022 financial year

The Board of Directors proposes a capital reduction by way of cancellation of shares repurchased under the 2021 share repurchase program and the approval of a new 2023 share repurchase program

Having conducted the AGM online for the past three years, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) will, once again, hold this year's AGM in person in Basel on 5 April 2023 at 10:00 am CET. The AGM, which is held in English and German, will also be broadcast live in both German and English at ubs.com/agm.

The invitation, including explanatory information on individual agenda items, is available at ubs.com/agm.

Agenda of UBS Group AG AGM in 2023

1. Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the 2022 financial year

2. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2022

3. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Sustainability Report 2022

4. Appropriation of total profit and distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve

5. Amendments to the Articles of Association

5.1. Amendments related to the General Meeting

5.2. Vote on virtual General Meetings

5.3. Amendments related to the Board of Directors, Group Executive Board and the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board

5.4. General amendments

6. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2022 financial year

7. Re-elections of members of the Board of Directors

7.1. Colm Kelleher, as Chairman of the Board of Directors

7.2. Lukas Gähwiler

7.3. Jeremy Anderson

7.4. Claudia Böckstiegel

7.5. William C. Dudley

7.6. Patrick Firmenich

7.7. Fred Hu

7.8. Mark Hughes

7.9. Nathalie Rachou

7.10. Julie G. Richardson

7.11. Dieter Wemmer

7.12. Jeanette Wong

8. Re-elections of members of the Compensation Committee

8.1. Julie G. Richardson

8.2. Dieter Wemmer

8.3. Jeanette Wong

9. Approval of the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board

9.1. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2023 AGM to the 2024 AGM

9.2. Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2022 financial year

9.3. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2024 financial year

10. Re-elections

10.1. Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss Beilstein AG, Zurich

10.2. Re-election of the auditors, Ernst Young Ltd, Basel

11. Ordinary reduction of share capital by way of cancellation of shares repurchased under the 2021 share repurchase program

12. Approval of a new 2023 share repurchase program

13. Conversion of currency of the share capital of UBS Group AG

13.1. Ordinary reduction of the share capital by way of reduction of the nominal value per share

13.2. Change of currency of the share capital

