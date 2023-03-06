IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at ABGSC Investor Day in Stockholm on March 8, 2023

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, March 6, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at the ABGSC Investor Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, and Viktor Siewertz, CFO, will participate in the event. The company will be presented at 11:15-11:45 CET on March 8, 2023. This event is held at Haymarket by Scandic, Hötorget 13-15, Stockholm, and is live streamed.

More information can be found on the event webpage at: https://cr.abgsc.com/artiklar/2023/02/abgsc-investor-days-7-8-march/.

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

IRLAB to present at ABGSC Investor Day in Stockholm on March 8, 2023

