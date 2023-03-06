DJ FLORENTAISE: pioneer in low-carbon potting soils, announces the approval of its Registration Document by the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) in its project of IPO on Euronext Growth® in Paris

FLORENTAISE, the pioneer in low-carbon potting soils, announces the approval of its Registration Document by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) in its project of IPO on Euronext Growth® in Paris

-- A family-owned mid-sized company, leader in France in potting soils and cultivation solutions

-- An innovative offering of patented solutions which can replace peat in potting soils and thus contributeto preserving threatened ecosystems playing a key role in the fight against global warming

-- Patented low-carbon products with agronomic performance equivalent to peat

-- Critical industrial capacity with several potting soils production sites in France and China forinternational commercial reach

-- Proforma revenue of EUR57.5m[1] for the financial year ended 30 June 2022, average annual growth of around20% per year over the past three years[2], Operating Income margin of around 5%

-- Several catalysts that should accelerate growth and improve profitability:

-- Acquisition of new market share in France in the general public and professional segments

-- Continued acceleration in China in the professional segment (+85.3% of CAGR[43])

-- International deployment of substrate production units (BIVIS machines) in Europe and the United Stateswith other potting soils manufacturers, based on a rental model

-- Ambition 2027: bring revenue above the EUR120m mark[4] with an Operating Income margin multiplied by 4, to20% of revenue.

Florentaise, a pioneer in low-carbon potting soils, has had its registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under number I.23-006 dated 3 March 2023. The approval of the registration document marks the first step in Florentaise's proposed Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth® Paris. The IPO remains subject to the AMF approval of the prospectus relating to the offering of Florentaise's shares on Euronext Growth® in Paris, as well as favourable market conditions.

Florentaise potting soils promotes the preservation of peatlands,

A major ecological priority to fight global warming

Peatlands are wetlands that account for 3% of the world's surface area but only 33% of the Earth's CO2, and host 50% of extremely rich biodiversity. Nearly half of the peatlands are now severely damaged due to their overexploitation[5].

"Working to cease the exploitation and drainage of peatlands is one of the most effective ways to eliminate carbon from the atmosphere and thus curb global warming" (IPCC - Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, July 2022).

Today, the vast majority of potting soils sold to individuals and professionals (horticulturalists, nursery gardeners) still include peat, while the potting soils market is set to expand massively under the impetus of urban greening and the development of off-ground crops. In 2017, this market represented 112 million m3 worldwide for an estimated business volume of EUR6.7 billion and is expected to multiply by more than 4 to reach EUR28.3 billion by 2050[6]. To support this rapid development while preserving peatlands, ecological alternatives to peat-based compost are needed quickly.

Florentaise has proprietary solutions to reduce the intensive exploitation of peatlands and the resulting massive greenhouse gas emissions. Hortifibre® and Turbofibre®, patented Florentaise wood fibres developed using wood chips and tree bark, are tried-and-tested alternatives to the peat used in potting soils. These two eco-responsible products have a carbon footprint 20 to 50 times smaller than that of the peat used in potting soils[7]. The ramp-up of these two products will make it possible to implement the planned end of Florentaise's exploitation of the last authorised peatland in France in 2026 (Baupte, Channel).

The Group notes that peat already represents a minor proportion in its supplies, i.e. only 23% of the materials used to produce potting soil. As of 30 June 2022, 77% of the raw materials used for the production of potting soil did not contain peat.

Jean-Pascal Chupin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Florentaise, said:

"Our low-carbon offering limits the use of peat in professional and mass consumer potting soils, thereby reducing the exploitation of peatlands involving considerable greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions into the atmosphere.

Our solutions are available from nursery gardeners and horticulturalists as well as in consumer networks such as Truffaut, M. Bricolage and large supermarkets such as Super U, Casino and Intermarché. They are also part of greening projects in large urban areas such as the Louis Vuitton Foundation, the new Halles Forum in Paris and the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. These many achievements testify to the agronomic qualities of our products in terms of drainage /retention of water, rooting and porosity throughout the crop cycle, at a more advantageous price than soil with a traditional peat mix. In France, we are a major horticultural player with a market share of around 22% in the Consumer segment. Internationally, we are present in six countries, including China, where we already have two production units.

Our ambition is to assert ourselves as a global reference for low-carbon potting soils and responsible cultivation materials while supporting the horticultural sector's transition to sustainable alternatives. This ambition is driven on the one hand by a traditional and historical model of direct sales of potting soils in France, as well as in China, and on the other by a leasing model of our production facilities to other land manufacturers in Europe and soon in North America. The latest model combining long-term contracts, royalties and maintenance, has already allowed seven machines to be marketed to leading potting soils manufacturers in England and the Netherlands".

Florentaise, a French leader in potting soils and eco-innovative cultivation materials

Founded in 1973, Florentaise is wholly owned by a family shareholder base. The Group employs 245 employees and had generated revenue of EUR57.5 million at 30 June 2022. Today, more than 600 own brands and retail brand references are available from the major brands such as Truffaut, Botanic, Aldi, LIDL and Intermarché, allowing Florentaise to sell nearly one in five bags of compost in France to the general public and to cover 12% of the professional market. Its successful development in France has enabled the Group to extend its reach beyond its borders through a presence in six other countries (England, Netherlands, India, China, Estonia and soon in the United States).

Since the Group's creation, innovations and investments in R&D have been guided by a strong commitment to ecology with the early implementation of concrete measures to reduce its carbon footprint. This eco-awareness resulted in the implementation of a carbon footprint in 2009. Since that date, the Group has reduced the average carbon footprint of the potting soil delivered (per cubic meter) by more than 30%. It has notably reduced the impact of transport for each cubic meter delivered by around 47% thanks to the deployment of a multi-site strategy (9 sites currently), limiting the number of kilometres travelled by raw materials and finished products. Today, 65% of the raw materials used by the Group are sourced in France, less than 200 km from the production sites. 10% of raw materials are sourced within an average radius of more than 200 km in France and the balance (i.e. 25%) of raw materials mainly represents peat imported from the Baltic countries.

Hortifibre® and Turbofibre®, innovative peat alternatives for new low-carbon potting soils:

With 13 international patents from a R&D centre drawing on the support of more than a dozen experts, Florentaise is now an innovative player in the horticultural sector with more than 250 formulas tested each year and a pioneering position in low-carbon potting soil. Its lead in innovation and the environmental transition enabled the Group to market its patented Hortifibre® (from the 2000s) and Turbofibre® (from 2015) wood fibres, which are effective substitutes for peat. Porosity, drainage, aeration and water retention capacity, and agronomic performance are all on track, making it possible to forego the use of peat.

It is in terms of the environmental transition that the Hortifibre® and Turbofibre® raw materials stand apart, enabling a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of around 20 to 50 times over the entire product life cycle, compared to peat[8].

This innovative eco-offering is now competitive: with equal agronomic performance, a balanced mix of Florentaise solutions is 17% cheaper than a peat-based mix.

The "Bivis" production line, a tried and tested industrial tool used to produce Florentian wood fibres.

