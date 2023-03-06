ADVERTISEMENT: This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, today announced that a series of fixed income investor calls will be arranged on its behalf. An inaugural offering of €400 million euro-denominated senior unsecured notes with a five-year tenor and non-call period of two years is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including bolt-on M&A in line with Azelis' existing disciplined strategy, and refinancing certain existing debt. Ratings are expected to be BB+/BB+ from S&P and Fitch, respectively.1 A final determination whether to proceed with the offering and on the terms of any notes offered will be made following the investor calls.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

