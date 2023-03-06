Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! 11 Mal "STRONG BUY" und die "40% News"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922031 ISIN: CH0012138605 Ticker-Symbol: ADI1 
Lang & Schwarz
06.03.23
08:21 Uhr
35,235 Euro
-0,015
-0,04 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,03035,44008:21
0,0000,00008:00
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 07:48
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Adecco Group To Nominate Sandy Venugopal To The Board Of Directors, Enhancing Digital Depth And Diversity

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group announces today that Ms Sandy Venugopal will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2023.

The Adecco Group Logo

The Adecco Group's Chair of the Board of Directors, Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, said: "We are very pleased to propose Sandy Venugopal for election to the Board of Directors. Sandy's deep domain experience in digital and sector knowledge of both HR-tech and platform work are highly relevant to the Adecco Group. In addition, she brings important insights into the US market that can be leveraged as we continue to work on strengthening operational performance in this geography. Sandy's nomination also reflects our commitment to refreshment of the Board of Directors with a continued focus on diversity, and to strengthen experience and skills in line with the Group's recent portfolio evolution and its Future@Work digital strategy."

VIEW FULL PRESS RELEASE

Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-to-nominate-sandy-venugopal-to-the-board-of-directors-enhancing-digital-depth-and-diversity-301762830.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.