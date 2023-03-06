Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! 11 Mal "STRONG BUY" und die "40% News"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Xetra
03.03.23
17:42 Uhr
239,25 Euro
+6,35
+2,73 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
240,90240,9508:54
0,0000,00008:50
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 08:00
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sonata Software Achieves the Status of Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner

Attains all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

BENGALURU, India, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, announced that it has attained all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations. These designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to six specific Microsoft solution areas. Sonata has achieved the Solutions Partner designations in Business Applications, Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work and Security.

Sonata_Software_Logo

The Solutions Partner designation is awarded by Microsoft based on Partner Capability Score. This is calculated as a composite score of three categories, namely, performance, skilling and customer success. The designations reaffirm Sonata's strength and expertise in Microsoft solutions.

Samir Dhir, MD & CEO at Sonata Software said, "We are proud to be a trusted full stack partner of Microsoft. This milestone is a testament to the expertise, experience, and delivery excellence of our team. We will continue to strive to deliver best-in-class solutions and services around Microsoft technologies of today and tomorrow."

"By attaining Microsoft Solution Partner designations across all six Microsoft solution areas, Sonata Software unlocks new sales and marketing opportunities while reinforcing their skills. This recognition is a testament to Sonata Software's strong commitment to delivering exceptional technology solutions to our customers," said Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.

Sonata Software is proud of its three decades of association with Microsoft. It is a member of the Microsoft Inner Circle for Business Applications, an Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, and a market leader in Azure services. Sonata was named Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Applications in the India region in 2021 and holds a range of advanced specializations from Microsoft.

Effective October 2022, Microsoft renamed its partner program as 'Microsoft Cloud Partner Program'. It announced key changes, including Solutions Partner Designations, as part of its investment in the cloud as a strategic lever for innovation and growth, and as a reflection of its continued commitment to partners.

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only:

Nandita Venkatesh,
Sonata Software Limited
CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110
A.P.S. Trust Building,
Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony
Bangalore 560004, India
Tel:+91806778199
Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonata-software-achieves-the-status-of-microsoft-cloud-solution-partner-301763048.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.