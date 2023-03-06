Regulatory News:

ORPEA S.A. (The Company ") (Paris:ORP) announces the continuation of its financial restructuring within the planned timetable and, as such, welcomes the convergence of its main banking partners on the principles of an agreement concerning the establishment of an additional financing and the adjustment of the financing documentation of June 2022.

These banking partners intend to participate to the implementation of this additional financing and to the amendment of the financing documentation of June 2022 only within the framework of the implementation of the plan proposed by the Company and in particular in so far as the group of French long term investors led by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations including CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF, hold 50.2% of the capital of the Company.

The implementation and drawing of the additional financing, via several tranches, partly in the form of a bridge, enabling the Company's cash flow requirements to be met until the group led by Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations acquires its majority stake in the Company, remains conditional on obtaining the agreement of the credit committees of the institutions concerned, the finalization of the required contractual documentation, and certain steps of the financial restructuring of the Company.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 72,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

