Marula Mining Plc - Increase in Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 5
Marula Mining PLC
("Marula'' or the "Company")
6 March 2023
Increase in Director/PDMR Shareholding
Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) an African focused mining and development company, announces that it was notified on 3 March 2023 that Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited ("GMI"), a company associated with Marula's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Brewer, increased its shareholding in the Company with the acquisition of 3,478,750 ordinary shares on 3 March 2023 at a price of 8.5p per ordinary share ("Share Purchase").
The Share Purchase was completed via an off-market transaction with Takela Mining Tanzania Limited ("Takela") for total consideration of £295,693.75.
Following the Share Purchase, GMI holds 10,798,750 ordinary shares, representing approximately 10.1% of the Company's issued share capital and Takela holds 3,478,750 ordinary shares, representing approximately 3.2% of the Company's issued share capital.
Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company is a connected person to the Chief Executive Officer of GMI and a substantial shareholder and director of GMI.
Following the above transaction, the table below sets out the interest in the share capital of the Company of Mr Brewer:
|Name
|Shares
|Percentage shareholding following Share Purchase
|Warrants
|Jason Brewer
|11,613,7501,2
|10.8%
|1,607,5003,4
1 815,000 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd
2 10,798,750 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited
3 A warrant over 32,500 new ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd
4 A warrant over 1,375,500 new ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited
The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.
About Marula Mining
Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine, Bagamoyo Graphite Project and Nyorinyori Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.
Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.
Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, and Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange.
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Jason Brewer
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Chief Executive Officer of the Company (also a director and shareholder of Gathoni Muchai Investments and connected person to the CEO of GMI)
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|Marula Mining plc
|b.
|LEI
|2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each
ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 3,478,750 ordinary shares at a price of 8.5p per ordinary share through an off-market transaction
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.5p 3,478,750
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
N/A
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|3 March 2023
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off-market transaction