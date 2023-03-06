Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! 11 Mal "STRONG BUY" und die "40% News"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMCV ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95 Ticker-Symbol: 48U0 
Frankfurt
03.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 08:06
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marula Mining Plc - Increase in Director/PDMR Shareholding

Marula Mining Plc - Increase in Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 5

Marula Mining PLC
("Marula'' or the "Company")

6 March 2023

Increase in Director/PDMR Shareholding

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) an African focused mining and development company, announces that it was notified on 3 March 2023 that Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited ("GMI"), a company associated with Marula's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Brewer, increased its shareholding in the Company with the acquisition of 3,478,750 ordinary shares on 3 March 2023 at a price of 8.5p per ordinary share ("Share Purchase").

The Share Purchase was completed via an off-market transaction with Takela Mining Tanzania Limited ("Takela") for total consideration of £295,693.75.

Following the Share Purchase, GMI holds 10,798,750 ordinary shares, representing approximately 10.1% of the Company's issued share capital and Takela holds 3,478,750 ordinary shares, representing approximately 3.2% of the Company's issued share capital.

Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company is a connected person to the Chief Executive Officer of GMI and a substantial shareholder and director of GMI.

Following the above transaction, the table below sets out the interest in the share capital of the Company of Mr Brewer:

NameSharesPercentage shareholding following Share PurchaseWarrants
Jason Brewer11,613,7501,210.8%1,607,5003,4

1 815,000 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

2 10,798,750 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited

3 A warrant over 32,500 new ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

4 A warrant over 1,375,500 new ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine, Bagamoyo Graphite Project and Nyorinyori Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, and Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC
Jason Brewer,
Chief Executive Officer

Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi
Investor Relations

Email: jason@marulamining.com

Email: info@marulamining.com
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP,
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Broker
OvalX,
Tom Curran / Thomas Smith		 +44 (0) 20 7392 1568
Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren		 +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution;

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameJason Brewer
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusChief Executive Officer of the Company (also a director and shareholder of Gathoni Muchai Investments and connected person to the CEO of GMI)
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameMarula Mining plc
b.LEI2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code		Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each


ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95
b.Nature of the transactionPurchase of 3,478,750 ordinary shares at a price of 8.5p per ordinary share through an off-market transaction
c.Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
8.5p 3,478,750
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price


N/A
e.Date of the transaction3 March 2023
f.Place of the transactionOff-market transaction
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.