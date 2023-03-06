Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 10/2023

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2023 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Buyback TLN 06.03.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2023 - HansaMatrix HMX1R Buyback RIG 31.03.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 10.03.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2023 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB085027FA Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2023 - IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Public offering TLN 31.03.2023 IUTEIPO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Additional TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2023 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / Audited annual TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2023 Modera MODE Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2023 Latvenergo ELEK Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2023 Bigbank BIGB Audited annual TLN report For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.