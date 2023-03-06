Anzeige
06.03.2023
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 10/2023

PERIOD    COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  15.02.2023 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Buyback       TLN  
   06.03.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.05.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.03.2023 - HansaMatrix HMX1R         Buyback       RIG  
   31.03.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  06.03.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   10.03.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.03.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.03.2023 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB085027FA    Initial       TLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  06.03.2023 - IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.    Public offering   TLN  
   31.03.2023  IUTEIPO1                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.03.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T    Additional      TLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.03.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A  Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2023 Attistibas finanšu institucija   Coupon payment date RIG  
          Altum ALTM013025A                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Audited annual    TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2023 Modera MODE            Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2023 Latvenergo ELEK          Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.03.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.03.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.03.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Notice on General  VLN  
                           meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.03.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE  Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.03.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.03.2023 Bigbank BIGB            Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
