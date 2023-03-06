Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023
Aktie der Woche! 11 Mal "STRONG BUY" und die "40% News"!
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 
Tradegate
02.03.23
11:46 Uhr
1,398 Euro
-0,052
-3,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
06.03.2023 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 06-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6 March 2023

Genel Energy plc

Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that payment has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') relating to Tawke PSC sales during September 2022.

Genel's share of payments for September sales is expected to be as follows: 

(all figures USD million) Expected payment Under previous mechanism 
Tawke (received)    16.1       17.7 
Taq Taq         2.4       2.4 
Sarta          1.4       1.7 
Receivable recovery   13.1       13.1 
Total          33.0       34.9

Sales for September have been priced by the KRG under a new pricing formula based on the realised sales price for Kurdistan blend crude ('KBT') during the delivery month, rather than on dated Brent, which was the basis in the past. KBT is the aggregation of oil transported through the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline and sold at Ceyhan.

The change in pricing formula results in an adverse impact on September realised price per barrel at field level of USD11/bbl, with the impact on our working interest per barrel being USD2/bbl. This has impacted our proceeds by USD1.9 million for sales made in September. Should the new pricing mechanism have been in place across 2022, the impact of the change on realised monthly price per barrel at field level would have ranged between USD6/bbl and USD13/bbl, with the impact on working interest between USD1/bbl and USD3/bbl.

The table below summarises the KBT blend price stated by the KRG for the months from September 2022 to January 2023, together with the impact on our working interest USD/bbl revenue. The netback figure continues to include adjustments for transportation costs and crude quality, with the quality adjustment now reduced as the crude quality of KBT is lower than Brent. 

(all figures USD/bbl)                              Sep 2022 Oct 2022 Nov 2022 Dec 2022 
Dated Brent                                  90    93    92    81 
KBT blend                                   72    75    72    63 
Impact on field revenue realised price (adjusted for quality to KBT blend)  11    12    13    10 
Impact on Genel revenue per working interest barrel              2.2   2.5   2.7   2.2

Pending settlement of the above receivable recovery payment, there is no further payment to be received under the KRG payment mechanism for past receivables.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 227498 
EQS News ID:  1574889 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574889&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
