Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

6 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3 March 2023 it purchased a total of 168,613 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 118,613 50,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0280 GBP0.9120 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9940 GBP0.8800 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0185 GBP0.9032

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,608,839 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 187 0.9940 XDUB 08:26:58 00027421072TRDU1 235 0.9940 XDUB 08:27:48 00027421076TRDU1 235 0.9940 XDUB 08:28:37 00027421078TRDU1 235 0.9940 XDUB 08:29:41 00027421091TRDU1 235 0.9940 XDUB 08:30:29 00027421099TRDU1 1,676 0.9940 XDUB 08:31:27 00027421104TRDU1 4,320 1.0060 XDUB 08:50:56 00027421242TRDU1 4,489 1.0040 XDUB 08:50:59 00027421245TRDU1 7,164 1.0100 XDUB 09:52:09 00027421644TRDU1 1,961 1.0100 XDUB 09:53:15 00027421662TRDU1 2,162 1.0100 XDUB 10:12:20 00027421835TRDU1 5,523 1.0100 XDUB 10:12:20 00027421834TRDU1 1,824 1.0200 XDUB 10:45:28 00027422085TRDU1 5,492 1.0180 XDUB 10:50:04 00027422183TRDU1 2,114 1.0160 XDUB 11:28:02 00027422367TRDU1 20 1.0220 XDUB 11:43:49 00027422435TRDU1 5 1.0220 XDUB 11:43:49 00027422434TRDU1 1,000 1.0220 XDUB 11:43:49 00027422433TRDU1 1,000 1.0220 XDUB 11:43:49 00027422432TRDU1 18 1.0200 XDUB 11:45:18 00027422470TRDU1 2,104 1.0200 XDUB 11:45:19 00027422471TRDU1 3,700 1.0180 XDUB 11:53:06 00027422513TRDU1 1,849 1.0180 XDUB 12:23:06 00027422730TRDU1 1,853 1.0180 XDUB 12:33:20 00027422806TRDU1 1,903 1.0180 XDUB 12:42:24 00027422858TRDU1 1,992 1.0180 XDUB 12:51:57 00027423191TRDU1 2,134 1.0180 XDUB 13:02:39 00027423232TRDU1 1,792 1.0180 XDUB 13:14:31 00027423277TRDU1 1,777 1.0180 XDUB 13:23:43 00027423356TRDU1 2,153 1.0180 XDUB 13:32:43 00027423413TRDU1 1,817 1.0180 XDUB 13:42:28 00027423478TRDU1 2,129 1.0180 XDUB 13:50:18 00027423519TRDU1 1,553 1.0180 XDUB 13:59:34 00027423608TRDU1 4,022 1.0240 XDUB 14:14:23 00027423825TRDU1 1,809 1.0240 XDUB 14:14:23 00027423824TRDU1 1,637 1.0240 XDUB 14:14:23 00027423823TRDU1 1,000 1.0240 XDUB 14:14:23 00027423822TRDU1 1,033 1.0240 XDUB 14:14:23 00027423821TRDU1 129 1.0240 XDUB 14:14:24 00027423826TRDU1 1,588 1.0280 XDUB 14:43:06 00027424270TRDU1 2,078 1.0280 XDUB 14:43:06 00027424271TRDU1 552 1.0280 XDUB 14:43:06 00027424272TRDU1 2,035 1.0280 XDUB 14:43:06 00027424273TRDU1 3,983 1.0280 XDUB 14:57:52 00027424406TRDU1 696 1.0280 XDUB 14:57:52 00027424407TRDU1 723 1.0280 XDUB 14:57:52 00027424408TRDU1 5,124 1.0280 XDUB 15:16:38 00027424567TRDU1 207 1.0280 XDUB 15:16:40 00027424568TRDU1 1,827 1.0240 XDUB 15:28:22 00027424630TRDU1 1,871 1.0240 XDUB 15:28:22 00027424631TRDU1 1,186 1.0240 XDUB 15:41:04 00027424811TRDU1 1,002 1.0240 XDUB 15:41:30 00027424816TRDU1 1,591 1.0240 XDUB 15:41:30 00027424817TRDU1 504 1.0240 XDUB 15:43:30 00027424834TRDU1 2,055 1.0220 XDUB 15:48:13 00027424886TRDU1 2,036 1.0220 XDUB 15:59:31 00027424951TRDU1 1,779 1.0220 XDUB 15:59:31 00027424952TRDU1 2,077 1.0220 XDUB 16:02:19 00027424991TRDU1 1,987 1.0200 XDUB 16:06:47 00027425182TRDU1 958 1.0240 XDUB 16:19:25 00027425371TRDU1 960 1.0240 XDUB 16:20:57 00027425401TRDU1 1,803 1.0240 XDUB 16:22:23 00027425438TRDU1 899 1.0260 XDUB 16:24:36 00027425499TRDU1 990 1.0260 XDUB 16:25:58 00027425521TRDU1 981 1.0260 XDUB 16:27:08 00027425543TRDU1 761 1.0240 XDUB 16:27:42 00027425563TRDU1 79 1.0240 XDUB 16:27:42 00027425564TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,003 0.8800 XLON 08:31:04 00027421100TRDU1 1,079 0.8910 XLON 08:44:52 00027421215TRDU1 500 0.8900 XLON 08:52:04 00027421252TRDU1 500 0.8900 XLON 09:02:02 00027421308TRDU1 250 0.8940 XLON 09:42:04 00027421554TRDU1 428 0.8940 XLON 09:42:04 00027421555TRDU1 354 0.8940 XLON 09:42:04 00027421556TRDU1 117 0.8940 XLON 09:42:04 00027421557TRDU1 1,179 0.8940 XLON 09:44:30 00027421570TRDU1 500 0.8940 XLON 09:46:01 00027421577TRDU1 1,153 0.8950 XLON 09:52:12 00027421645TRDU1 1,014 0.8950 XLON 09:53:09 00027421652TRDU1 1,004 0.8950 XLON 10:12:20 00027421832TRDU1 1,031 0.8940 XLON 10:12:20 00027421833TRDU1 1,014 0.9010 XLON 10:45:32 00027422088TRDU1 1,140 0.9010 XLON 10:49:32 00027422173TRDU1 984 0.8980 XLON 11:05:59 00027422288TRDU1 1,020 0.8980 XLON 11:20:08 00027422336TRDU1 475 0.9010 XLON 11:35:36 00027422393TRDU1

696 0.9010 XLON 11:35:36 00027422394TRDU1 1,072 0.9000 XLON 11:53:38 00027422529TRDU1 1,020 0.9000 XLON 12:10:20 00027422591TRDU1 60 0.8990 XLON 12:31:00 00027422801TRDU1 42 0.8990 XLON 12:46:00 00027422965TRDU1 30 0.8990 XLON 13:01:00 00027423225TRDU1 22 0.8990 XLON 13:31:00 00027423405TRDU1 11 0.8990 XLON 13:46:01 00027423495TRDU1 3 0.8990 XLON 14:01:01 00027423612TRDU1 9,048 0.9050 XLON 14:13:38 00027423804TRDU1 2,250 0.9110 XLON 14:47:11 00027424330TRDU1 59 0.9110 XLON 14:47:11 00027424331TRDU1 1,000 0.9110 XLON 14:47:11 00027424332TRDU1 1,287 0.9110 XLON 14:47:11 00027424333TRDU1 1,042 0.9120 XLON 14:52:52 00027424375TRDU1 1,004 0.9120 XLON 14:59:16 00027424427TRDU1 2,016 0.9120 XLON 15:16:38 00027424566TRDU1 1,137 0.9110 XLON 15:18:36 00027424575TRDU1 1,128 0.9100 XLON 15:26:04 00027424613TRDU1 1,182 0.9080 XLON 15:33:17 00027424654TRDU1 1,917 0.9060 XLON 15:40:48 00027424809TRDU1 1,190 0.9070 XLON 15:40:48 00027424810TRDU1 1,018 0.9030 XLON 15:59:31 00027424950TRDU1 997 0.9030 XLON 15:59:31 00027424953TRDU1 1,156 0.9020 XLON 15:59:31 00027424954TRDU1 1,000 0.8980 XLON 16:07:26 00027425184TRDU1 2,179 0.9090 XLON 16:27:23 00027425550TRDU1 193 0.9090 XLON 16:27:23 00027425551TRDU1 1,496 0.9080 XLON 16:27:51 00027425569TRDU1

