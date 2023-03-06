Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
06.03.23
08:05 Uhr
1,008 Euro
+0,033
+3,38 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
06.03.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

6 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3 March 2023 it purchased a total of 168,613 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            118,613     50,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0280     GBP0.9120 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9940     GBP0.8800 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0185     GBP0.9032

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,608,839 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
187       0.9940        XDUB     08:26:58      00027421072TRDU1 
235       0.9940        XDUB     08:27:48      00027421076TRDU1 
235       0.9940        XDUB     08:28:37      00027421078TRDU1 
235       0.9940        XDUB     08:29:41      00027421091TRDU1 
235       0.9940        XDUB     08:30:29      00027421099TRDU1 
1,676      0.9940        XDUB     08:31:27      00027421104TRDU1 
4,320      1.0060        XDUB     08:50:56      00027421242TRDU1 
4,489      1.0040        XDUB     08:50:59      00027421245TRDU1 
7,164      1.0100        XDUB     09:52:09      00027421644TRDU1 
1,961      1.0100        XDUB     09:53:15      00027421662TRDU1 
2,162      1.0100        XDUB     10:12:20      00027421835TRDU1 
5,523      1.0100        XDUB     10:12:20      00027421834TRDU1 
1,824      1.0200        XDUB     10:45:28      00027422085TRDU1 
5,492      1.0180        XDUB     10:50:04      00027422183TRDU1 
2,114      1.0160        XDUB     11:28:02      00027422367TRDU1 
20        1.0220        XDUB     11:43:49      00027422435TRDU1 
5        1.0220        XDUB     11:43:49      00027422434TRDU1 
1,000      1.0220        XDUB     11:43:49      00027422433TRDU1 
1,000      1.0220        XDUB     11:43:49      00027422432TRDU1 
18        1.0200        XDUB     11:45:18      00027422470TRDU1 
2,104      1.0200        XDUB     11:45:19      00027422471TRDU1 
3,700      1.0180        XDUB     11:53:06      00027422513TRDU1 
1,849      1.0180        XDUB     12:23:06      00027422730TRDU1 
1,853      1.0180        XDUB     12:33:20      00027422806TRDU1 
1,903      1.0180        XDUB     12:42:24      00027422858TRDU1 
1,992      1.0180        XDUB     12:51:57      00027423191TRDU1 
2,134      1.0180        XDUB     13:02:39      00027423232TRDU1 
1,792      1.0180        XDUB     13:14:31      00027423277TRDU1 
1,777      1.0180        XDUB     13:23:43      00027423356TRDU1 
2,153      1.0180        XDUB     13:32:43      00027423413TRDU1 
1,817      1.0180        XDUB     13:42:28      00027423478TRDU1 
2,129      1.0180        XDUB     13:50:18      00027423519TRDU1 
1,553      1.0180        XDUB     13:59:34      00027423608TRDU1 
4,022      1.0240        XDUB     14:14:23      00027423825TRDU1 
1,809      1.0240        XDUB     14:14:23      00027423824TRDU1 
1,637      1.0240        XDUB     14:14:23      00027423823TRDU1 
1,000      1.0240        XDUB     14:14:23      00027423822TRDU1 
1,033      1.0240        XDUB     14:14:23      00027423821TRDU1 
129       1.0240        XDUB     14:14:24      00027423826TRDU1 
1,588      1.0280        XDUB     14:43:06      00027424270TRDU1 
2,078      1.0280        XDUB     14:43:06      00027424271TRDU1 
552       1.0280        XDUB     14:43:06      00027424272TRDU1 
2,035      1.0280        XDUB     14:43:06      00027424273TRDU1 
3,983      1.0280        XDUB     14:57:52      00027424406TRDU1 
696       1.0280        XDUB     14:57:52      00027424407TRDU1 
723       1.0280        XDUB     14:57:52      00027424408TRDU1 
5,124      1.0280        XDUB     15:16:38      00027424567TRDU1 
207       1.0280        XDUB     15:16:40      00027424568TRDU1 
1,827      1.0240        XDUB     15:28:22      00027424630TRDU1 
1,871      1.0240        XDUB     15:28:22      00027424631TRDU1 
1,186      1.0240        XDUB     15:41:04      00027424811TRDU1 
1,002      1.0240        XDUB     15:41:30      00027424816TRDU1 
1,591      1.0240        XDUB     15:41:30      00027424817TRDU1 
504       1.0240        XDUB     15:43:30      00027424834TRDU1 
2,055      1.0220        XDUB     15:48:13      00027424886TRDU1 
2,036      1.0220        XDUB     15:59:31      00027424951TRDU1 
1,779      1.0220        XDUB     15:59:31      00027424952TRDU1 
2,077      1.0220        XDUB     16:02:19      00027424991TRDU1 
1,987      1.0200        XDUB     16:06:47      00027425182TRDU1 
958       1.0240        XDUB     16:19:25      00027425371TRDU1 
960       1.0240        XDUB     16:20:57      00027425401TRDU1 
1,803      1.0240        XDUB     16:22:23      00027425438TRDU1 
899       1.0260        XDUB     16:24:36      00027425499TRDU1 
990       1.0260        XDUB     16:25:58      00027425521TRDU1 
981       1.0260        XDUB     16:27:08      00027425543TRDU1 
761       1.0240        XDUB     16:27:42      00027425563TRDU1 
79        1.0240        XDUB     16:27:42      00027425564TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,003      0.8800        XLON     08:31:04      00027421100TRDU1 
1,079      0.8910        XLON     08:44:52      00027421215TRDU1 
500       0.8900        XLON     08:52:04      00027421252TRDU1 
500       0.8900        XLON     09:02:02      00027421308TRDU1 
250       0.8940        XLON     09:42:04      00027421554TRDU1 
428       0.8940        XLON     09:42:04      00027421555TRDU1 
354       0.8940        XLON     09:42:04      00027421556TRDU1 
117       0.8940        XLON     09:42:04      00027421557TRDU1 
1,179      0.8940        XLON     09:44:30      00027421570TRDU1 
500       0.8940        XLON     09:46:01      00027421577TRDU1 
1,153      0.8950        XLON     09:52:12      00027421645TRDU1 
1,014      0.8950        XLON     09:53:09      00027421652TRDU1 
1,004      0.8950        XLON     10:12:20      00027421832TRDU1 
1,031      0.8940        XLON     10:12:20      00027421833TRDU1 
1,014      0.9010        XLON     10:45:32      00027422088TRDU1 
1,140      0.9010        XLON     10:49:32      00027422173TRDU1 
984       0.8980        XLON     11:05:59      00027422288TRDU1 
1,020      0.8980        XLON     11:20:08      00027422336TRDU1 
475       0.9010        XLON     11:35:36      00027422393TRDU1

March 06, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

696       0.9010        XLON     11:35:36      00027422394TRDU1 
1,072      0.9000        XLON     11:53:38      00027422529TRDU1 
1,020      0.9000        XLON     12:10:20      00027422591TRDU1 
60        0.8990        XLON     12:31:00      00027422801TRDU1 
42        0.8990        XLON     12:46:00      00027422965TRDU1 
30        0.8990        XLON     13:01:00      00027423225TRDU1 
22        0.8990        XLON     13:31:00      00027423405TRDU1 
11        0.8990        XLON     13:46:01      00027423495TRDU1 
3        0.8990        XLON     14:01:01      00027423612TRDU1 
9,048      0.9050        XLON     14:13:38      00027423804TRDU1 
2,250      0.9110        XLON     14:47:11      00027424330TRDU1 
59        0.9110        XLON     14:47:11      00027424331TRDU1 
1,000      0.9110        XLON     14:47:11      00027424332TRDU1 
1,287      0.9110        XLON     14:47:11      00027424333TRDU1 
1,042      0.9120        XLON     14:52:52      00027424375TRDU1 
1,004      0.9120        XLON     14:59:16      00027424427TRDU1 
2,016      0.9120        XLON     15:16:38      00027424566TRDU1 
1,137      0.9110        XLON     15:18:36      00027424575TRDU1 
1,128      0.9100        XLON     15:26:04      00027424613TRDU1 
1,182      0.9080        XLON     15:33:17      00027424654TRDU1 
1,917      0.9060        XLON     15:40:48      00027424809TRDU1 
1,190      0.9070        XLON     15:40:48      00027424810TRDU1 
1,018      0.9030        XLON     15:59:31      00027424950TRDU1 
997       0.9030        XLON     15:59:31      00027424953TRDU1 
1,156      0.9020        XLON     15:59:31      00027424954TRDU1 
1,000      0.8980        XLON     16:07:26      00027425184TRDU1 
2,179      0.9090        XLON     16:27:23      00027425550TRDU1 
193       0.9090        XLON     16:27:23      00027425551TRDU1 
1,496      0.9080        XLON     16:27:51      00027425569TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  227495 
EQS News ID:  1574833 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 


Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
