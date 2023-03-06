Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! 11 Mal "STRONG BUY" und die "40% News"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4YR ISIN: CNE1000003X6 Ticker-Symbol: PZX 
Frankfurt
03.03.23
10:02 Uhr
6,810 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6436,70709:00
6,6516,71809:00
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 08:36
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited: PAAMC HK Wins Two Awards at Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2022

HONG KONG, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK") is delighted to announce that it has received 2 awards at Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards ("TFA") 2022.

The Ping An of China SIF- RMB Bond Fund (the "Fund") is awarded the Best Performer in the category of Mutual Funds (5 years) - Fixed Income - RMB Bond. The Fund has been honored by the TFA in the Mutual Funds category 4 times in the past 5 years for its industry-leading performance.

Launched in 2011, Ping An of China SIF - RMB Bond Fund aims to provide total returns comprised of interest income and capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in RMB denominated instruments including fixed income instruments, asset backed securities, convertible bonds, commercial papers and short term bills and notes. The Fund is actively managed with a variety of strategies. Its holdings are well diversified in terms of industries and regions, with the majority in the investment grade space.

In addition, the Ping An of China CSI 5-10Y CGB ETF (3080.HK) is awarded the Outstanding Performer in the category of Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") (Nav Tracking Error 1 Year).

Mr. Hoi Tung, Chairman and CEO of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited, commented, "We are very honored to receive these two awards. We would like to thank the organizer and all our investors for the acknowledgement of our team's commitment and hard work. We are ready to embrace new challenges and opportunities in this volatile market environment by continuously enhancing our products and services, and working ever more closely with our partners and investors to succeed together."

The TFA is organized by Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition). Awards are given in three categories - Mutual Funds, ETFs and Mandatory Provident Funds. The Awards apply a Bloomberg data-driven and performance-based methodology evaluating funds subject to asset class categories to identify the best performing funds. All assessments are based on market figures and historical data available on the Bloomberg Terminal.[i]

[i] Source: Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition Top Fund Awards official website: http://www.bbwhkevent.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paamc-hk-wins-two-awards-at-bloomberg-businessweek-top-fund-awards-2022-301763070.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.