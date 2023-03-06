

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:30 am ET in the late Asian session, the Federal Statistical Office of Switzerland is slated to release its CPI data for February. Economists expects the inflation rate to ease 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc rose against its major rivals.



As of 2:25 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 0.9949 against the euro, 1.1247 against the pound, 0.9344 against the U.S. dollar and 145.09 against the yen.



