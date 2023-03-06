Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 3
[06.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,629,000.00
|EUR
|0
|211,060,748.80
|8.5696
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|871,578.83
|86.4662
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,129,681.97
|100.5635
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|141,602.00
|USD
|0
|15,436,110.62
|109.0105
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,605,581.97
|107.0788
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|6,670.0000
|9,231,143.00
|104.6247
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|56,049.00
|CHF
|0
|5,574,840.42
|99.4637
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,264,208.18
|9.0564
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,044,518.56
|9.9473
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,341,422.27
|9.8555