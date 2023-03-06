Kanine Group International: Tommy Hilfiger and Kanine Partner Together for the First-Ever Tommy Hilfiger Dog Collection

Infused with TOMMY HILFIGER's signature modern prep details, the collection features playful apparel, accessories and home products for dogs and dog lovers around the world.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), is pleased to announce the debut TOMMY HILFIGER collection designed for dogs launching March 1, 2023. Featuring a range of apparel and select accessories, the collection is created in the brand's signature prep style and designed specifically for consumer's most loved four-legged friends. A selection of accessories and lifestyle products will also launch in Summer 2023 to complete the full range offering.

Tommy Hilfiger dogs

"Dogs are oftentimes seen as an extension of our personal style, self-expression and wider family," said Tommy Hilfiger. "It's been a fun project bringing this collection to life and connecting with a whole new global audience."

The collection delivers all-American prep styles in the brand's signature red, white and blue color palette. Synonymous to the men's and women's collections, the canine offering features classic polos with pipping collar details as well as branded hoodies with the TH logo front-and-center. A bright red raincoat offers weather protection while TH Monogram button up and monoblock sweaters adds luxury style to any dog's wardrobe. The key item for the season is a lightweight sport set - highlighting the brand's trademark stripe fabric, the set consists of a collar, harness and leash in various sizes.

The collection was designed in a collaborative process between TOMMY HILFIGER and partner Kanine, a premium destination for top international pet products. The range will be produced and globally distributed to pet lovers around the world - and at the end of the year, 1% of every Kanine product sold will be donated to a local dog rescue.

The collection will be available from March 1, 2023 on kanine.com, and on tommy.com from mid-April. Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using TommyPets and @TommyHilfiger.

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand creates iconic style, which comes alive at the intersection of the classic and the new, co-created with people who are shaping culture around the world. TOMMY HILFIGER celebrates the essence of classic American style with a modern twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, and footwear. Tommy Hilfiger has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

Global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9.3 billion in 2021 and the brand is powered by more than 16,000 associates worldwide - present in 100 countries and more than 2,000 retail stores, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. PVH acquired Tommy Hilfiger in 2010 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

About Kanine Group

Kanine Group designs, sources, and globally distributes pet apparel and accessories under various owned and licensed brands, including its namesake Kanine brand, and operates www.kanine.com, an exclusive platform for premium and exciting products including apparel, accessories and home products for pets. Follow Kanine on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

