Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 09:06
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saragossa appoint Paul McGuire as Non-Executive Director

BRISTOL, England, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce Paul McGuire as Non-Executive Director at Saragossa.

Paul McGuire

Saragossa Co-Founder Jimmy Lloyd:

"We're delighted to welcome Paul to the organisation. His professional credentials speak for themselves, having built a successful career both within a FTSE business and then having founded and guided his own brand from inception to exit. Whilst the transfer of staffing industry knowledge appears obvious, we believe that, in particular, Paul's commitment to the power of culture and brand will supercharge our business from within. Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our clients and community has been constant since launch. With Paul's guidance, we feel confident we can create a blueprint for this, allowing us to scale without compromise."

Paul has invaluable knowledge and expertise in this sector. He was the Founder, CEO and Chair of the global Life Sciences recruitment company Meet and formerly Director of SThree PLC.

Talking of his new role, Paul said;

"Saragossa is at the sweet spot in their growth - expanding their team from 50 - 100, establishing themselves on an international stage and pushing their brand to new places. What excites me is that their ambitions reach far beyond being a successful recruitment agency. They want to offer clients operating in the investment management space a broader consultancy and talent acquisition service. I look forward to working with the Senior Leadership team as they take this next step."

Paul's experience and passion for brand and culture will be invaluable during this next exciting chapter for the company.

Paul will join Donald Reid, who took up his position as Non-Executive last year with the business.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014795/Paul_McGuire.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843173/Saragossa_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Saragossa)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saragossa-appoint-paul-mcguire-as-non-executive-director-301761512.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.