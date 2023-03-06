DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7708

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10460900

CODE: LEMD LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 227507 EQS News ID: 1574979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2023 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)