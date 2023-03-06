DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 290.2901

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1328883

CODE: RSGL LN

ISIN: FR0011119171

