DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.9281

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2348056

CODE: TIPA LN

ISIN: LU1452600197

