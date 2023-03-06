DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.5969

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4042687

CODE: USIC LN

ISIN: LU1285959885

