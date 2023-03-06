Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
06.03.2023 | 09:52
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 151.7631

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 860540

CODE: SGQX LN

ISIN: LU1040688639

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1040688639 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SGQX LN 
Sequence No.:  227533 
EQS News ID:  1575031 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575031&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
