Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVJZ ISIN: FR0004056851 Ticker-Symbol: AYJ 
Tradegate
06.03.23
10:57 Uhr
5,608 Euro
+0,008
+0,14 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VALNEVA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALNEVA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6205,62611:01
5,6085,64010:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2023 | 08:06
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights - February 28, 2023

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
February 28, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: March 6, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**


138,346,968

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


160,955,318Double voting rights granted on 3,075 ordinary shares



Sale of 50 shares with double voting rights		Between February 10 & February 25, 2023



February 7, 2023		160,830,996

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.