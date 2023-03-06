DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.891

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58399709

CODE: EPAB LN

ISIN: LU2195226068

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB LN Sequence No.: 227711 EQS News ID: 1575393 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)