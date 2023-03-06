DJ Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 46.6397

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4635442

CODE: GCSG LN

ISIN: LU2382233182

