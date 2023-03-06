Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
06.03.23
08:13 Uhr
2,965 Euro
-0,005
-0,17 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0303,05011:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2023 | 10:34
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Janne Silonsaari appointed as the CFO of Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on March6, 2023 at 11:30a.m. EET

Suominen has appointed Mr. Janne Silonsaari (M.Sc. Economics and Business Administration) as the CFO and a member of the Executive Team. He joins Suominen from Kemira Oyj, where he has worked for 16 years in various business controlling and leadership roles. He will start latest in June 2023. CV of Mr. Silonsaari is attached to this release.

"I am delighted to welcome Janne Silonsaari as Suominen's new CFO. Janne brings broad financial and leadership experience from international business environment which will make him a valued member of our Executive Team," says Klaus Korhonen, interim President and CEO.

Sirpa Koskinen, VP, Group Controlling will act as an interim CFO until Silonsaari will start.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For additional information:
Klaus Korhonen, Interim President & CEO, Suominen Corporation
Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi

Attachments

  • CV - Silonsaari_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81ff6594-07e1-49de-b52d-55cae745ea39)
  • Janne Silonsaari (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe41f335-6147-4411-bbd8-ae45fac5e680)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.