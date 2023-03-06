Medcaw Investments Plc - Directorate Change

3rd March 2023

Medcaw Investments Plc - 13078596

("Medcaw Investments" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Medcaw Investments Plc (LSE:MCI), a special purpose acquisition vehicle, announces that it has appointed Mr Charles Ainslie ("Charlie") Wood and Marcus Yeoman as Non-executive Directors of the Company with immediate effect, furthermore Daniel Maling and Fungai Ndoro have stepped down from the Board of the Company to focus on other projects. The Company would like to thank Daniel and Fungai for their contribution whilst on the Board and would like to wish them all the best in their future endeavours. All director fees will be deferred until the transaction between Medcaw and ATC is completed. Marcus Yeoman holds 0.18% and Charles Wood holds 6.16% of Medcaw Investments.

Charlie Wood is a highly experienced senior corporate finance executive with wide ranging international and capital markets experience. Mr Wood is a Partner of Orana Corporate LLP, a London based FCA regulated corporate advisory and accounting practise working with innovative fast growth companies. In addition, Mr Wood holds various non-executive directorships in listed and private companies across natural resources, technology and FMCG.

Marcus Yeoman is Chairman and Non-Executive director number of private companies which have engaged him principally to assist them with their growth strategies. His early career started with the formation of three companies in IT infrastructure and distribution, after which he moved into small company broking and corporate work with Rathbone Stockbrokers Limited and Cheviot Capital (Nominees) Limited. In 2003, Marcus established Springtime Consultants Ltd and has been acting as a consultant or Non-Executive Director to a number of listed companies and SME ventures over the 20 years.

Further disclosures on Mr Wood and Marcus Yeoman as required pursuant to the FCA LR 9.6.11 Rulebook are included in the Appendix below.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

The persons who arranged the release of this information are the Directors of the Company.

Appendix

The following information is disclosed in respect of Mr Charles Ainslie Wood (age 48) pursuant to pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the FCA LR 9.6.11 Rulebook. All information is as at the date of this announcement.

Mr Wood was a director of Euro SI Ltd which was dissolved by way of a creditors' voluntary wind-up at the time of or in the 12 months following his resignation as a director.

Mr Wood was a director of Commodities Finance Limited that was dissolved via a voluntary strike-off at the time of or in the 12 months following his resignation as a director.

Mr Wood has an interest in 1,056,000 ordinary shares and a warrant to subscribe for 844,800 ordinary shares in the Company, totalling 6.16% of holdings.

The following information is disclosed in respect of Mr Marcus Yeoman (age 59) pursuant to pursuant to the FCA LR 9.6.11 Rulebook. All information is as at the date of this announcement.

Mr Yeoman has an interest in 30,900 ordinary shares in the company, totalling 0.18% of holdings.