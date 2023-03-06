Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 10:48
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Savlon Swasth India Mission: Savlon Swasth India announces Sachin Tendulkar as the World's First 'Hand Ambassador' to inspire billions to wash hands

NEW DELHI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unique move, Savlon Swasth India Mission unveiled the World's first 'Hand Ambassador' with one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar. Globally revered for his immense contribution to the cricketing world, the Master Blaster, has inspired generations with the many firsts in cricketing history. Now, in yet another first, he lends his priceless hands to a special cause - as a Hand Ambassador to inspire billions to practice proper handwashing.