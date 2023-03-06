Euromonitor International: EUROMONITOR REVEALS TOP 5 DIGITAL SHOPPER TRENDS FOR 2023

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global market research company Euromonitor International has released its annual report exploring the top five digital shopper trends that will redefine commerce the most in the year ahead (2023).

The Euromonitor report aims to help organisations understand how new technologies will impact e-commerce in 2023 and identify key digital trends that will influence brands the most in the coming year.

According to Euromonitor's "Digital Shopper Trends in 2023" report, approximately 3.4 billion more people classify as digital consumers today compared to 2009, with projections showing that expenditure on goods and services online will reach US$10 trillion globally in 2023.

The key digital shopper trends that Euromonitor outlines are as follows:

1.Online Savers

With inflation currently running at around 6.4% globally, digital platforms are evolving their services as consumers budget for the new economic climate.

2.Crowdsourced Creation

Social networks have become a space for creativity, empowering consumers to communicate with brands and influence their product innovation process. 41% of global digital consumers are likely to engage with brands.

3.E-Customisation

47% of consumers are in search of personalised experiences; enhanced online customisation can help retailers and hospitality operators retain online customers.





4.Game-Changers

Companies are gamifying parts of their online experience to drive engagement through rewards and competitions. In 2022, 55% of global digital consumers used their phone to play video games weekly.

5.Sensory Shopping

Tech advancements will push brands to create a multi-sensory digital experience. 31% of consumers like to visualise how clothes might fit, and data has revealed that virtual reality and smartphone-optimised video content strengthens emotions associated with in-person activities.

Michelle Evans, Global Lead for Retail and Digital Consumer Insights at Euromonitor International, said:

"The population now has instant access to digital tools, which helps with navigating the economic downturn. This can range from utilising platforms to try and find discounts, to participating in second-hand shopping, through to joining neighbours in online communities to place bulk orders. The current economic uncertainty is set against a decade-long advancement in digital connectivity, meaning that apps and websites that help consumers with navigating this period by either cutting costs or generating income are likely to see a surge in engagement in the year ahead."

For further details, listen to Euromonitor's webinar "2023 Digital Shopper Trends" to understand how technology is changing the way consumers will shop in 2023.





34% of global digital consumers aged 15-29 report buying an item or service online at least weekly.

In 2022 Euromonitor's Voice of the Consumer Digital Survey showed that 60% of digital consumers shared their email addresses in return for a free reward, offer or experience

Sensory shopping is on the rise with more brands creating multi-sensory digital experiences; 29% of global digital consumers reported using a beauty app for a virtual makeover or product as a trial before purchase.

