

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth improved further in January to the highest level in eight months, as sales of both food and non-food items advanced, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail sales increased by a working-day adjusted 5.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.8 percent gain in December.



Further, this was the fastest rate of growth since May 2022, when sales had risen the same 5.3 percent.



Sales of non-food products grew the most by 8.3 percent yearly in January.



Sales of food products climbed 4.8 percent on year, while those of automotive fuel in specialised stores dropped 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.7 percent in January, after a 1.4 percent rise in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 5.7 percent annually, while they plunged 22.0 percent from a month ago.



