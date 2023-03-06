Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Hilbert Group AB

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) At the extraordinary general meeting of Hilbert Group AB (publ) ("Hilbert Group") in Stockholm on 6 March 2023 (the "EGM"), the following was resolved.

Approval of a directed issue of shares

The EGM resolved to approve a directed issue of in total 464,019 B-shares to Hilbert Group's CEO Niclas Sandström (154,673 shares) and Chief Risk Officer Hans-Peter Bermin (309,346 shares).

As previously announced this new issue is a part of a new issue of in total 3,433,737 B-shares at an issue price of SEK 1.66 per share. The first part (2,969,718 shares) was resolved by the Board of Directors on 15 February based on an authorization by the Annual General Meeting. The first part of the new issue has been registered by the Swedish Company Office.

Following registration of this second part of the new issue, Hilbert Group's share capital will amount to SEK 2,611,686.85 divided into in total 52,233,737 shares - 8,500,000 A-shares and 43,733,737 B-shares.

Election of board member

It was resolved to postpone the election of Stuart Connolly as new member of the board to the Annual General Meeting on May 26.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström

CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-03-06 11:00 CET.

