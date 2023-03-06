

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded mixed on Monday despite a weaker dollar and falling U.S. Treasury yields.



Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,851.57 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,856.95.



The dollar eased as investors awaited congressional testimony Tuesday and Wednesday from Fed chair Jerome Powell for fresh insights on whether cooling inflation would get the Fed to take it easier on its hikes to interest rates.



The Bank of Japan's interest-rate decision, China inflation data and the February U.S. jobs report all due this week may also help investors reassess their outlook for global interest rate hikes.



In the wake of hawkish comments from Fed officials recently, markets now bet the U.S. benchmark rate will reach closer to 5.5 percent and stay higher for longer.



The Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision is due on Friday, with economists expecting the central bank to maintain its policy rate of -0.1 percent.



In economic releases, data showed earlier today that the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index worsened to -11.1 in March from -8.0 in February.



Eurozone retail sales figures for January came in below expectations.



U.S. factory orders for January and Canada Ivey's PMI for February are slated for release in the New York session.



